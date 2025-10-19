 From cause to blame...
From cause to blame...

Published: 19 Oct. 2025, 20:30
 
A series of crises has shaken Korea in recent weeks — from the government data center fire in Daejeon that paralyzed public systems to soaring apartment prices that have reignited housing anxiety. Yet the Democratic Party has responded by blaming former President Yoon Suk Yeol, now in prison, for every misstep. Critics say this reflex to shift responsibility to a disgraced predecessor exposes the party’s lack of accountability and focus, diverting attention from the urgent need for competent governance and real policy solutions. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
