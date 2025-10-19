Sunday's fortune: Stability, family warmth, generosity and mindful spending lead to a fulfilling, harmonious day
Published: 19 Oct. 2025, 05:00
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions, and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
🐭 Rat (1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happy | 🧭 East
🔹 Laughter comes easily today
🔹 Worries fade — enjoy bright energy
🔹 A refreshing, uplifting mood
🔹 Goals may reach satisfying milestones
🔹 Capture precious moments in photos
🔹 Savor small-but-sure happiness
🐮 Ox (1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 South
🔹 Avoid meddling in children’s affairs
🔹 Observe quietly and let things play out
🔹 Don’t be one-sided or forceful
🔹 Softness wins over hardness
🔹 Help where you can, graciously
🔹 Speak less, listen more
🐯 Tiger (1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Average | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Stagnant | 🧭 West
🔹 Eat light, easy-to-digest foods
🔹 Stay out of the spotlight and skip nagging
🔹 Don’t cling to people or opinions
🔹 Rest rather than push work
🔹 Recharge for tomorrow
🔹 Never skip meals
🐰 Rabbit (1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Stagnant | 🧭 West
🔹 Let go of the past
🔹 Remember: Children must find their own path
🔹 Don’t be trapped by formality
🔹 Guard against loss or breakage
🔹 Spousal spats pass quickly
🔹 Prefer solitude over social plans
🐲 Dragon (1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Good | 🧭 North
🔹 Life thrives on mutual warmth
🔹 Give and receive affection in balance
🔹 Bonds deepen through reciprocity
🔹 Choose family first
🔹 Your partner is your best ally
🔹 Love tastes sweet — and a little bittersweet
🐍 Snake (1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Passion | 🧭 East
🔹 Forget age — feel timeless today
🔹 Experience shines as wisdom
🔹 Don’t delay, act on tasks now
🔹 Rally family effort for home matters
🔹 Heal through hobbies and leisure
🔹 You’re unique — own it
🐎 Horse (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joyful | 🧭 South
🔹 Your heart feels forever young
🔹 Cheerful spending lifts spirits
🔹 Body may tire, spirit stays bright
🔹 Focus on home and family first
🔹 Accept invitations and reconnect
🔹 Make warm memories with friends
🐑 Sheep (1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 South
🔹 Eat lightly, favor easy digestion
🔹 People matter more than things
🔹 Waste not — repurpose wisely
🔹 Coordinate home matters with your partner
🔹 Enjoy a film or performance
🔹 Relax with a show or drama
🐒 Monkey (1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 North
🔹 Choose fruits and veggies over meat
🔹 Avoid favoritism, be fair and even-handed
🔹 Too many “captains” sink the boat
🔹 No boasting — stay humble
🔹 Support roles beat spotlight today
🔹 Resist envy — walk your path
🐓 Rooster (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ United | 🧭 West
🔹 Streams make rivers — small efforts add up
🔹 A full house is a happy house
🔹 Family harmony is the root of joy
🔹 Blood ties bloom beautifully
🔹 Good events attract many hands
🔹 “We are one team” energy prevails
🐕 Dog (1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 North
🔹 Money brings respect — use it wisely
🔹 Trust systems more than words
🔹 Smart spending beats hoarding
🔹 Costs may exceed plans — budget ahead
🔹 Bring ample dating funds
🔹 Prioritize value for money
🐖 Pig (1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joyful | 🧭 West
🔹 Expect praise or filial warmth
🔹 Nothing goes to waste today
🔹 Joy may fill your life generously
🔹 Work brings visible reward
🔹 Family outings and culture lift spirits
🔹 Act with confidence and heed wise mentors
📌 This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love and overall fortune
