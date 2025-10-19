Gerrard, Rooney and more: How Nexon brought real life football legends to Korea

Ulsan stars break silence after ex-manager blames insubordinate players for ouster

Son Heung-min bags LAFC's 500th goal in final match of regular season

Related Stories

Even without Son and Bouanga, LAFC extends winning streak

Son scores first MLS goal for Los Angeles FC on pinpoint free kick

Son Heung-min's LAFC jersey best-selling sports uniform worldwide: Report

Son makes MLS Team of the Matchday with 1 goal, 2 assists against Salt Lake

Son draws crucial penalty to help LAFC secure 2-2 draw in first appearance