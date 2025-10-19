Son Heung-min bags LAFC's 500th goal in final match of regular season
Published: 19 Oct. 2025, 15:22
Los Angeles FC (LAFC) forward Son Heung-min capped the 2025 MLS regular season with the club's 500th goal in a 2-2 draw against the Colorado Rapids on Saturday.
Son found the net with a left-footed finish for the opening goal in the 42nd minute at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado, scoring his ninth goal of the campaign in his 10th league appearance. The strike also marked LAFC's 500th goal, which the club achieved in just 260 fixtures — an MLS record for the fewest games to reach the milestone.
LAFC, however, failed to keep the momentum after the opening goal.
The Rapids leveled with Paxten Aaronson scoring in the 67th minute, before Darren Yapi made it 2-1 in the 87th minute. But Andrew Moran equalized in the 90th minute, salvaging one point in LAFC's final regular-season fixture.
LAFC finish in third on the 15-team Western Conference table with 60 points from 34 league matches. San Diego FC topped the table with 63 points, edging out No. 2 Vancouver Whitecaps, also at 63, by more wins. San Diego has 18 wins, one more than the Whitecaps.
The California side now turns its attention to the postseason, where eight teams each from the Western and Eastern conferences compete to reach the season finale MLS Cup. LAFC face No. 6 Austin FC from the Eastern Conference in the playoffs.
LAFC has won the MLS Cup once in 2022, when Son's old Tottenham Hotspur teammate Gareth Bale was part of the squad.
If Son wins the MLS Cup, it would be the second trophy in his career after the Europa League title with Tottenham in the 2024-25 season.
Son joined LAFC in August after a decade-long stint with Spurs, during which he racked up 173 goals and 101 assists across 454 appearances, became the first Asian player to win the Premier League Golden Boot in the 2021-22 campaign and ended the London club's 17-year trophy drought by lifting the Europa League title.
BY PIH JU-YOUNG
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
