Ulsan stars break silence after ex-manager blames insubordinate players for ouster
Published: 19 Oct. 2025, 14:29
Ulsan HD players broke their silence on Saturday, one week after former manager Shin Tae-yong claimed he was forced out by senior players and sidelined from team decisions.
Lee Chung-yong, Kim Young-gwon and Jo Hyeon-woo briefly addressed the controversy following a 2-0 victory over Gwangju FC at Munsu Football Stadium in Ulsan, speaking to reporters for the first time since Shin went public with the allegations.
Ulsan sacked Shin on Oct. 9, just two months into his tenure, after seeing poor results in the ongoing 2025 K League 1 season. The team had failed to win in seven consecutive league matches with three draws and four losses and dropped to 10th place on the 12-team table, landing in the bottom six for the first time in a decade.
In the K League 1, the 12 clubs are split into two groups after playing 33 matches, competing exclusively in those groups for the final five games of the season. The top six teams enter the so-called Final A group where they compete for both the title and spots in continental competitions, while the bottom six enter Final B and fight to avoid relegation.
In a series of media interviews, Shin claimed he had effectively served as a “puppet manager,” saying senior players ignored his authority and club leadership excluded him from decision-making.
He said he was dismissed after some veteran players told the front office they would not continue under his management, following an AFC Champions League Elite post-match conference on Oct. 1 in which he had hinted at major player changes for next season.
Shin also denied speculation that he played golf during an away trip to China, despite a photo showing a golf bag stored under the team bus.
Shin posted a message on social media on Wednesday saying, “It was my fault for failing to turn things around. I won’t make excuses. I take full responsibility.”
“I’ve left Ulsan, but Ulsan should never be relegated," he said. "I’ll support from the sidelines."
But the following day, media reports continued to carry Shin’s claims that certain senior players had acted insubordinately, with the former manager explicitly naming them in interviews.
Until Saturday, Ulsan’s front office and players had remained silent, but Lee, Kim and Jo addressed the situation briefly after the win against Gwangju.
“I think fans who truly love this club will be able to judge who’s being honest in time," Lee said about whether the team’s silence implied agreement with Shin’s claims. "We still have matches to play, and once we achieve our goal of staying in the first division, I believe there will be a time for us to speak.”
Vice captain Jo echoed that view.
“I feel the same way,” he said. “There’s still work to do, and we’ll focus on the remaining games. I think we’ll be able to speak more after the season ends.”
Captain Kim appeared to be on the same page.
“Now isn’t the right time to talk," he said. "All the players agreed it would be better to speak after we’ve reached the goal of staying up. We also need to have further discussions with the club. I hope fans can be patient a little longer and understand why we’re waiting.”
Lee also drew attention for a goal celebration during Saturday's fixture, mimicking a golf swing and gazing into the distance — widely interpreted as a pointed reference to Shin.
When asked about the gesture, Lee said, “I think what I said earlier covers that.”
The three players all acknowledged the controversy surrounding Shin but emphasized that their decision was to remain silent.
Ulsan has produced in-house documentaries for years, including footage from training sessions, locker rooms and matches. That archive may contain material that clarifies parts of Shin's account.
“Shin’s behavior toward players, including verbal abuse and physical contact, was a serious issue," former Ulsan CEO Kim Kwang-guk said in an interview with KBS. “His training methods also didn’t align with the demands of modern football, which led to the decision to terminate his contract.”
Kim stepped down from the CEO position at the same time Shin was fired.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY PARK RIN [[email protected]]
