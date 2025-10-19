 Kim Sei-young captures 13th LPGA title at home, ends 5-year drought
Kim Sei-young captures 13th LPGA title at home, ends 5-year drought

Published: 19 Oct. 2025, 18:08
Kim Sei-young of Korea tees off on the second hole during the final round of the BMW Ladies Championship at Pine Beach Golf Links in Haenam, South Jeolla, on Oct. 19. [YONHAP]

Kim Sei-young won her first LPGA title in nearly five years on Sunday, ending her long drought in her native Korea.
 
Kim shot five-under 67 in the final round to win the BMW Ladies Championship at 24-under 264 at Pine Beach Golf Links in Haenam, South Jeolla Province, on Sunday. The 32-year-old veteran completed a wire-to-wire victory by holding off Nasa Hataoka of Japan by four strokes.
 

Kim's previous LPGA win had come in November 2020.
 
Kim, who took home a $345,000 winner's check, now has 13 career LPGA victories. She is the seventh Korean to win on the tour this year, joining Kim A-lim, Ryu Hae-ran, Kim Hyo-joo, Lee So-mi, Im Jin-hee and Hwang You-min. This was the sixth edition of the BMW Ladies Championship, the only LPGA tournament held in Korea each fall, and Kim is now the third Korean champion after Jang Hana in 2019 and Ko Jin-young in 2021.
 
Kim was born in Yeongam, a town about a 30-minute drive from Haenam in the southern part of the country.
 
Decked out in her signature Sunday red trousers, Kim started the day with a four-stroke lead over Hataoka and Yeaimi Noh of the United States at 19-under. Kim's lead briefly shrank to one over Noh after she bogeyed the third hole and the American birdied two of the first four holes.
 
But Kim righted the ship with three straight birdies starting on the par-4 fifth, and another birdie on the ninth hole took her to 22-under at the turn, four shots clear of the field. Kim moved to 23-under with her fifth birdie of the day on the 14th, and another birdie on the next hole virtually secured the title for the hometown favorite.
 
Kim became the 27th different winner this season, an LPGA record. She also joined fellow Koreans Kim A-lim and Ryu Hae-ran as the third wire-to-wire champion of the season. She is the fourth Korean player in LPGA history with at least 13 victories, behind Pak Se-ri at 25, Park In-bee at 21 and Ko Jin-young at 15.

Yonhap
