 Japan's LDP, Ishin agree to form coalition government, Kyodo says
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Japan's LDP, Ishin agree to form coalition government, Kyodo says

Published: 19 Oct. 2025, 12:25
Sanae Takaichi, the newly elected leader of Japan's ruling party, the Liberal Democratic Party, attends a press conference after the party's presidential election in Tokyo on Oct. 4. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Sanae Takaichi, the newly elected leader of Japan's ruling party, the Liberal Democratic Party, attends a press conference after the party's presidential election in Tokyo on Oct. 4. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
Japan's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and the smaller Japan Innovation Party, known as Ishin, have broadly agreed to form a coalition government, setting the stage for the country's first female prime minister, Kyodo news agency reported on Sunday.
 
LDP leader Sanae Takaichi and Hirofumi Yoshimura, head of the right-leaning Ishin, are set to sign an agreement on their alliance on Monday, Kyodo said.
 

Related Article

Ishin lawmakers will vote for Takaichi in an election to choose the next prime minister on Tuesday, but the party does not plan to send ministers to a new cabinet initially, the news agency also said.
 
Takaichi's path to succeed Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba had seemed all but certain until the LDP's junior partner, Komeito, quit their 26-year coalition this month, setting off a flurry of negotiations with rival parties to select the next premier.

Reuters
tags Japan Liberal Democratic Party Sanae Takaichi

More in World

Portable battery fire forces Incheon-bound Air China flight to divert

Korea Inc. chiefs meet with Trump as tariff talks drag on

Trump reportedly weighing meeting with Kim Jong-un during Asia trip

Japan's LDP, Ishin agree to form coalition government, Kyodo says

Afghanistan and Pakistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire, Qatar says

Related Stories

Japan's first female governing-party leader is an ultra-conservative star in a male-dominated group

Japan's minority government faces election snub as economic storm brews

Japan policy chief warns of Trump tariff impact on Asian security

Sanae Takaichi claims Dokdo, advocates for ministerial attendance at 'Takeshima Day' event

NIS director is first high-level Korean official to visit Japan after Suga takes office
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)