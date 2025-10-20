 Kospi opens slightly lower after record-setting performance last week
Kospi opens slightly lower after record-setting performance last week

Published: 20 Oct. 2025, 10:17
The real-time Kospi index is displayed on a screen at the main branch dealing room of Hana Bank in Jung District, central Seoul, on Oct. 20. [YONHAP]

Seoul shares opened slightly lower Monday despite strong gains on Wall Street last week and a record-setting performance in the local market.
 
The Kospi edged down 5.56 points, or 0.15 percent, to 3,743.33 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
 

Last week, the Kospi hit new record highs, rising 3.8 percent overall.
 
U.S. shares also ended higher Friday as investors assessed U.S. President Donald Trump's latest remarks on China. The S&P 500 rose 0.5 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite climbed 0.5 percent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 238 points.
 
In Seoul, most large-cap shares traded mixed.
 
Chip giant Samsung Electronics fell 1.53 percent, snapping a three-day winning streak, while rival SK hynix gained 0.64 percent, extending its four-day rally.
 
Defense giant Hanwha Aerospace increased 3.29 percent.
 
In contrast, leading battery maker LG Energy Solution went down 1.84 percent.
 
The Korean won had been quoted at 1,422.4 won against the U.S. dollar as of 3:30 p.m., up 0.08 percent from the previous session's close of 1,421.2 won.
 

Yonhap
