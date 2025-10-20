Kolmar tapped to lead Industry Ministry's 'AI Factory Alliance'
Published: 20 Oct. 2025, 14:05
SHIN MIN-HEE
Kolmar Korea has been selected as the sole cosmetics company to lead the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy’s “AI Factory Alliance” initiative, the company said Monday.
As part of the government-led project, Kolmar Korea will develop next-generation AI manufacturing systems that analyze data in real time and autonomously optimize production processes. It is considered an upgrade from conventional smart factories that automate tasks under preset conditions.
The new system will be applied to planning, manufacturing, quality control and packaging, with the goal of boosting manufacturing accuracy to over 95 percent.
The AI factories will offer greater flexibility in manufacturing a broader range of products in small quantities tailored to customer needs, according to Kolmar.
The project began last month and will run through December 2029. Kolmar plans to establish an integrated production data platform and develop autonomous AI models to improve product quality and process precision.
Kolmar anticipates that the results of its AI factory project will benefit other Korean cosmetics companies in boosting productivity, as many still rely on manual labor, particularly because of the wide variation in product designs and packaging formats.
Since 2019, Kolmar has implemented smart factory systems and completed the digitization of manufacturing data, which the company says has resulted in a significant reduction in defect rates.
“Through this initiative, Kolmar Korea will work to strengthen K-beauty’s global competitiveness and upgrade Korea’s cosmetics manufacturing technology through our AI-based autonomous manufacturing system,” a company spokesperson said.
Kolmar operates production bases in Korea, the United States, Canada and China. Once development of the AI system is complete, the company will implement it in all domestic and overseas factories, as well as other affiliates, such as Kolmar BNH, HK inno.N and Yonwoo.
