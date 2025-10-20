Korea's biggest defense exhibition opens, showcasing unmanned weapons

Korea kicked off the second session of its largest biennial aerospace and defense trade show Monday, featuring unmanned weapons systems using AI technology, as it seeks to become the world's fourth-biggest defense exporter.Following its first three-day public session last week at Seoul Air Base, the business-focused segment of the Seoul International Aerospace & Defense Exhibition (ADEX) 2025 is set to run for five days at Kintex in Goyang starting on Monday.ADEX is Korea's largest aerospace and defense trade exhibition, designed to boost export opportunities for domestic defense products and promote technology exchanges with global manufacturers.A record 600 defense companies from 35 countries will participate in the biennial exhibition this year, up from 550 firms from 34 countries two years ago, according to organizers.Reflecting the growing demand for Korean arms products, the indoor exhibition space at Kintex has been expanded 58 percent this year, compared to the 2023 event, and will house around 2,900 booths.An exhibition area showcasing advanced technologies was established for the first time, showcasing a replica of a reusable launch vehicle, cutting-edge satellite communication and a real-life model of an advanced air mobility vehicle.Korean conglomerate Hanwha opened its biggest exhibition space to date for three defense affiliates under its arm — Hanwha Aerospace, Hanwha System and Hanwha Ocean — under the theme "AI Defense for Tomorrow."The venue presents a business road map aimed at advancing its flagship K9 self-propelled howitzer into the world's first self-propelled howitzer integrating manned and unmanned functions, as well as a next-generation surface vessel.Other Korean defense firms, such as Korea Aerospace Industries, LIG Nex1 and Hyundai Rotem, will hold demonstrations featuring AI-based solutions and other cutting-edge weapons systems for future warfare.On the sidelines of the exhibition, Seoul's defense minister and senior military officials will hold bilateral meetings with their overseas counterparts to discuss ways to expand military and arms industry cooperation.Yonhap