Paris Baguette opens 1st store in Mongolia
Published: 20 Oct. 2025, 15:53
-
- KIM JU-YEON
- [email protected]
Paris Baguette opened its first store in Mongolia as part of a global expansion strategy built around a premium brand image, its operator SPC Group said on Monday.
The bakery opened in Ulaanbaatar’s Zaisan Square, with two additional outlets to follow later this year, the Korean food and beverage company said in a statement.
SPC signed a master franchise agreement with Foodcorp LLC, a Mongolian food and retail company, last year to launch its bakery business in the Northeast Asian country.
Mongolia is a promising market as it has demonstrated double-digit annual growth in its food sector, and locals show a strong preference for Korean culture and brands, SPC said.
The newly opened branch seats up to 90 people and sells both classic European baked goods, like croissants and éclairs, and Asian-style items, like garlic bread and donuts.
“Mongolia is a rapidly growing market, especially among younger generations who embrace cafe and dining culture. It is an important region for expanding Paris Baguette across Asia,” a spokesperson for Paris Baguette said. “We plan to lead the bakery culture in Mongolia by focusing on premium quality, local adaptation and unique offerings.”
Paris Baguette currently operates around 670 stores outside of Korea, with plans to reach 12,000 stores worldwide by 2030. SPC completed a plant in Malaysia that produces goods for the Southeast Asian and halal markets this February and began construction for a factory in the United States in September.
BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)