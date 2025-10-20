Samsung Chairman Lee returns from Trump meeting for week of quietly honoring father
Published: 20 Oct. 2025, 20:30
After a symbolic U.S. trip that included a meeting with President Donald Trump, Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong is turning inward.
The heir to Korea’s largest conglomerate enters a week honoring his late father, Lee Kun-hee, as year-end reshuffles near, keeping public appearances minimal while pushing ahead with his trademark “pragmatic management” agenda.
Arriving early Monday from his U.S. business trip, Lee attended a memorial concert that afternoon at Samsung’s Human Resources Development Center in Yongin, Gyeonggi.
Around 900 people were present, including family members — Hong Ra-hee, honorary director of the Leeum Museum of Art; Lee Boo-jin, CEO of Hotel Shilla; and Lee Seo-hyun, president of Samsung C&T — in addition to company executives, new managers and partner representatives.
On Friday, the eve of the late chairman’s death anniversary, the family and Samsung executives will hold a memorial service at the family burial site in Suwon, Gyeonggi. The group typically gathers afterward for lunch at the Yongin training center.
Next Monday marks the third anniversary of Lee Jae-yong’s chairmanship, followed by Samsung Electronics’ Founding Day on Nov. 1. The company has no official events planned for either occasion.
At a luncheon marking the second anniversary of his father’s death in 2022, Lee told top executives, “In a harsh reality and a cold market, we must act boldly and challenge ourselves. Let’s build a truly world-class company that people in Korea and around the world can love.”
The commemorative atmosphere will continue overseas next month with the "Korean Treasures: Collected, Cherished, Shared" exhibition at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Asian Art in Washington, D.C., from Nov. 8 to Feb. 1.
The show will feature around 210 pieces from the more than 23,000 cultural assets donated by the late chairman's family. Considering the exhibition’s symbolic importance, Lee may travel to the United States again for its opening.
Although the week offers an opportunity to renew Samsung’s corporate momentum, Lee is unlikely to issue public statements or appear at events centered on himself. Any message he delivers is expected to focus on strengthening internal discipline or emphasizing resilience.
Lee was acquitted by the Supreme Court in July in the Samsung C&T–Cheil Industries merger case, ending a long legal ordeal. Despite being free from judicial risk, he has maintained a cautious stance, sticking to the principle that achievements should speak for themselves.
“If the late Lee Kun-hee symbolized ‘message-driven leadership’ with remarks like ‘Change everything except your wife and children,’ his son embodies a pragmatic leader focused on quiet strength and substance,” said Seoul National University business professor Lee Kyung-mook, co-author of "The Samsung Way" (2013).
Still, analysts say Samsung has already entered a phase of transformation to surpass the late chairman’s legacy.
Since July, Lee has met with global leaders including Trump, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Tesla CEO Elon Musk during visits to the United States, Europe and Japan. Those meetings have led to new collaborations with OpenAI and AMD and a recent chip supply deal with Tesla.
Samsung also moved to acquire Germany’s HVAC company FlaktGroup, signaling a new phase of large-scale mergers and acquisitions.
With his first post-acquittal reshuffle approaching, Lee is expected to step up efforts to cement Samsung’s position at the top of the global tech industry.
The personnel changes could reflect a focus on reclaiming leadership in AI chips and strengthening the company’s visual display division. Some within the company expect broader organizational reforms, possibly including a revival of the group’s former control tower, dismantled in 2017.
BY KIM KI-HWAN
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
