 iPhone 17 outsells predecessor by 14% in early China, U.S. sales, research firm says
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

iPhone 17 outsells predecessor by 14% in early China, U.S. sales, research firm says

Published: 20 Oct. 2025, 16:00
Apple iPhones are seen inside India's first Apple retail store during a media preview, a day ahead of its launch in Mumbai, India on April 17, 2023. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Apple iPhones are seen inside India's first Apple retail store during a media preview, a day ahead of its launch in Mumbai, India on April 17, 2023. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
Apple's iPhone 17 series outperformed its predecessor in early sales in China and the United States, research firm Counterpoint said on Monday.
 
The newer models outsold the iPhone 16 series by 14 percent during their first 10 days of availability in the two countries, Counterpoint said in a report.
 

Related Article

 
Sales of the base model iPhone 17 nearly doubled in China compared to the iPhone 16 during the same period, it added, with sales of the model rising 31 percent across the two markets.
 
“The base model iPhone 17 is very compelling to consumers, offering great value for money,” Senior Analyst Mengmeng Zhang said in the report.
 
"A better chip, improved display, higher base storage, selfie camera upgrade — all for the same price as last year's iPhone 16."
 
Apple launched the iPhone 17 series globally, including in China, in September.
 

Reuters
tags iPhone sales Apple China U.S.

More in Industry

BP reportedly tapped as preferred bidder for Korea's deep-sea gas project

New HD Hyundai chairman touts AI transformation, MASGA opportunities in message to employees

iPhone 17 outsells predecessor by 14% in early China, U.S. sales, research firm says

Paris Baguette opens 1st store in Mongolia

Korea aims to become top-four defense power by 2030, says Lee

Related Stories

Korean court holds Apple liable for 'batterygate' controversy in world first ruling

China reportedly expands ban on foreign smartphones

Apple's iPhone 17 lineup includes a new ultrathin model and $100 price hike for Pro model

Apple admits dropped call problem with iPhone 13s

Apple unveils software redesign while reeling from AI missteps, tech upheaval and Trump's trade war
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)