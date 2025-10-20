Eight traditional dances are reborn in Seoul dance company’s new ‘Mimesis’
Published: 20 Oct. 2025, 15:58 Updated: 20 Oct. 2025, 16:46
- LEE JIAN
The Seoul Metropolitan Dance Theatre is reimagining eight traditional Korean dances through a nuanced contemporary lens in its new production “Mimesis,” running from Nov. 6 through 9 at the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts in Jongno District, central Seoul.
The company focused on finding the right balance between the modern and the traditional, according to Artistic Director Jeong Hye-jin.
“We didn’t want to simply follow or repeat tradition — to continue an existing lineage of dances — but to create a new form of traditional dance that resonates with audiences and sensibilities in 2025,” Jeong told reporters at the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts on Monday. “For that, we had to dig deeper into the foundation and essence of each original form — to build something grounded purely in the spirit of those dances.”
The director’s intention is reflected in its title, “Mimesis,” which refers to the Greek philosopher Aristotle’s aesthetic concept that states the essence of art is the representation or imitation of the real world.
The Seoul Metropolitan Dance Theatre is also behind the widely acclaimed “Ilmu,” featuring Korea’s traditional line dance.
Genres showcased in “Mimesis” are: the small hand drum (Sogo) dance, expressing the earth; the long sword (Janggeom) dance, symbolizing lightning striking down from the sky; the Salpuri dance, evoking emptiness and the spirit’s ascent toward heaven; the shaman (Mudang) dance, embodying the spontaneity of fire; the Gyobang dance, representing the flow of water; the Hanryang dance, portraying the movement of wind through a scenic landscape; the Seungmu (Buddhist monk’s dance), capturing the rise toward the heavens; and the Taepyeongmu, symbolizing light that illuminates the world.
“Of course, there are many types of traditional dances,” Jeong said. “But in choosing for this production, we considered a wide range of social roles and status — from kings and generals to farmers, shamans and monks. Each dance was selected to represent a different profession, class or form, without overlap. The goal was to let each one’s individuality shine within a shared natural harmony.”
Ki Moo-gan, who recently gained attention on the 2024 dance survival show “Stage Fighter,” joins “Mimesis” as a guest performer.
“I’ve worked in Korean dance for some time, but in recent years I’ve explored my own artistic direction, which led me to step away from traditional dance,” Ki said. “So I’m truly glad to have this opportunity again.”
Ki anchors the long sword dance alongside four male dancers, fusing modern movement with traditional form — a distinctly masculine performance imbued with the sensitivity of contemporary dance.
By contrast, the gyobang dance is elegant and restrained, performed by seven female dancers whose movements align down to the smallest details — from the flick of a finger to the direction of a gaze.
The shaman dance is charged with energy and individuality. Performed by one male and four female dancers, each represents a different regional tradition and captures the diverse spirit of shamans across Korea.
“Whenever we perform traditional dance, we often focus on repeating what has already been done,” said Oh Jeong-yoon, the company’s assistant principal dancer. “But this time, I was simply told to ‘dance.’ It sounds obvious, but as I kept practicing, I realized I was concentrating on creating a dance that truly feels alive.”
