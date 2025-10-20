Artists, curators and a BTS member all named as key Korean art market influencers

Hyundai Motor, Tate Modern unveil works of Maret Anne Sara in joint art project

Seoul Design Week defines the city's aesthetic with over 70 trendy brands

Korea's National Museum tops 5 million annual visitors, highest since founding in 1945

Eight traditional dances are reborn in Seoul dance company’s new ‘Mimesis’

CEO confident in 'solid repertoire' as Sejong Center announces 2025 slate

Concert hall to be built at Sejong Center for the Performing Arts

Seoul Metropolitan Ballet's reimagining of Shakespeare celebrates the power of love

Production agreed to 'no encores,' says Angela Gheorghiu in justification for 'Tosca' interruption

Gwanghwamun Square to light up with 'Cavalleria rusticana' opera performances