자전거로 인천에서 부산까지 630km…바퀴 위에서 본 한국
Published: 20 Oct. 2025, 10:15 Updated: 20 Oct. 2025, 10:43
390 miles to Busan: One intrepid reporter's six-day bicycle trek through the (mostly) wilds of Korea
자전거로 인천에서 부산까지 630km…바퀴 위에서 본 한국
Korea JoongAng Daily 8~9면 기사
Thursday, October 16.
[GIVE IT A GO]
When we started the “Give it a Go” series six months ago, we never expected it to culminate in someone cycling the length and breadth of Korea. But that’s where it’s taken us (to be clear, the series isn’t ending — I just assume nobody will ever give it a go as hard as I gave it a go), and here’s the story of my six-day cycling adventure crossing Korea from the northwestern port city of Incheon to the southeastern port city of Busan.
give it a go: 도전해보다
culminate: 마무리되다
length and breadth: 전역, 구석구석
[용감한 도전]
6개월 전, 우리가 ‘용감한 도전’ 시리즈를 시작했을 때는, 누군가 전국을 구석 구석 자전거로 달리는 걸 할 것이라고 전혀 예상하지 않았다. 그런데 결국 하기로 했다. ‘용감한 도전’을 끝내려는 건 아니다. 어쩌다 보니 제대로 도전할 사람이 없을 거라고 생각해, 그냥 내가 했다. 인천에서 부산까지, 6일 동안의 자전거 종단기를 풀어본다.
For the budding cross-country cyclist, Korea is a bit of a paradise. To start with, the cross-country route already exists, set in stone by the powers that be and allowing cyclists to wind their way from Incheon to Busan while largely avoiding busy roads. The powers that be, in this instance, are actually K Water, Korea’s government water resource development agency and an unexpected local champion of long-distance cycling.
budding: 새로 시작하는, 유망한
set in stone: 확정된, 바뀌지 않는
wind one’s way: 구불구불 나아가다
장거리 자전거 주행 초심자에게 한국은 그야말로 천국이다. 우선 전국을 연결하는 자전거 도로가 이미 당국, 공권력에 의해 완벽히 마련돼 있어 자전거 여행자는 부산까지 복잡한 차도를 피해 부산까지 안전하게 구비 구비 달릴 수 있다. 이를 가능하게 한 공권력은 예상 외로 바로 한국수자원공사다. 나라의 물 수급을 관리하는 공기업이 한국 장거리 자전거 여행의 뜻밖의 후원자다.
K Water produces a cycling passport that can be picked up at a number of certification centers nationwide, including at the cross-country ride start points in Incheon and Busan.
produce: 만들다, 발급하다
nationwide: 전국적으로
수자원공사는 전국 여러 인증센터에서 받을 수 있는 자전거 여권을 발급한다. 인천~부산 코스 시작 지점에서도 수령 가능하다.
Cyclists can use this passport to collect stamps along the route, and collecting them all will earn you a certificate and a medal. This isn’t just for the cross-country route — there are official trails across Korea and even circumnavigating Jeju Island, although only the “4 Rivers Cycling Road,” the “Korea Cross Country Cycling Road” and the “Grand Slam” will earn you a medal.
collect : 모으다, 수집하다
earn: (보상·칭호를) 얻다
trail: 길, 코스
circumnavigate: 일주하다, 한 바퀴 돌다
자전거 라이더는 이 여권에 코스 곳곳에 있는 인증 센터의 도장을 모을 수 있다. 도장을 모두 모으면 인증서와 메달을 받게 된다. 자전거 여권은 이 코스 외에도 전국 각지의 공인 자전거길과 제주도 일주 코스에서도 쓸 수 있다. 단, 메달은 ‘4대강 자전거길’, ‘국토종주길’, ‘그랜드 슬램’ 등 세 코스에서만 준다.
For me, the first stamp comes at Ara West Sea Lock at 8 a.m. on a Saturday in late September. I’ve arrived by car (luckily, we don’t live too far away, and my wife is a saint), and I’m staring down the barrel of 630 kilometers (390 miles) between me and Busan. I’m wearing shorts and a far-too-tight bright orange cycling jersey, and I’m carrying just one change of clothes for the next week. I’m too ignorant to be nervous, so I put one pedal in front of the other and off we go.
stare down the barrel of: ~에 직면하다
ignorant: 무지한, 잘 모르는
나의 경우 첫 도장을 9월 말의 한 토요일 오전 8시, 아라 서해갑문 인증센터에서 찍을 수 있었다. 다행히 이곳에서 그리 멀지 않은 곳에 살고 있고, 아내가 천사라 차로 데려다 주었다. 드디어 부산까지 630km 여정과 대면할 시간. 난 반바지와 지나치게 꽉 끼는 주황색 자전거복을 입었고, 짐이라곤 갈아입을 옷 한 벌이 다였다. 긴장하기엔 너무 무지해 그냥 두 발로 양쪽 페달을 번갈아 밟아가며 출발했다.
BY JIM BULLEY [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)