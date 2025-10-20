Special Counsel Min Joong-ki must clarify insider trading allegations (KOR)

Special Counsel Min Joong-ki, who is leading the investigation into allegations surrounding former first lady Kim Keon Hee, faces accusations that he once engaged in stock trading using nonpublic insider information. The stock in question was Neo Semi-Tech, a solar energy firm that entered the market through a backdoor listing but was later delisted after its executives were accused of embezzlement and accounting fraud. Although the timing and method of investment differ, it was the same company in which Kim had invested. The coincidence that both the subject of the probe and the investigator held stock in the same firm has raised questions about improper trading.Min’s record of shareholding and sale raises concerns that defy ordinary explanation. In April 2008, while serving as a senior judge at the Busan District Court, he reported owning 10,000 shares of Neo Semi-Tech, then an unlisted company, in his public asset disclosure. He later increased his holdings to about 12,000 shares. In 2010, just before the company was delisted, Min sold his shares and earned more than 150 million won ($105,485) in capital gains. That contrasts sharply with the 7,000 individual investors who lost over 400 billion won when the company collapsed due to accounting fraud. It is reasonable to question whether Min could have sold his shares with such “perfect timing” without access to inside information.A special counsel entrusted with a politically charged investigation must meet the highest standards of both professional competence and moral integrity. If the investigator himself is tainted by ethical lapses, public trust in the probe inevitably collapses. The allegation that Min may have profited from illegal stock trading casts further doubt on his ability to conduct an impartial investigation. Min has explained that he sold the shares “at the recommendation of a securities broker,” but suspicions remain. Reports that he attended the same high school and university as Neo Semi-Tech’s former CEO deepen those doubts. Personal ties alone do not prove insider trading, but as the nation’s chief investigator, Min owes the public a full and transparent account. Failure to do so will damage the credibility of his entire investigation.Political reactions have been swift. The People Power Party noted that Min’s team had earlier questioned Kim about her Neo Semi-Tech investment, accusing him of hypocrisy — “profiting from the same stock while investigating others.” The party has said it plans to file a police complaint against him. The Rebuilding Korea Party called for his resignation, saying the special counsel had “undermined the very idea of fairness.” If Min dismisses the allegations as trivial, even the legitimacy of the investigation into the former first lady will be in jeopardy. He must disclose all relevant facts and, if wrongdoing is confirmed, accept full responsibility.김건희 여사의 각종 의혹을 수사 중인 민중기 특별검사가 과거 미공개 내부 정보를 이용한 주식거래 의혹에 휩싸였다. 민 특검이 투자했던 주식은 우회상장으로 증시에 진입했다가 경영진의 횡령 의혹과 분식회계로 퇴출당한 태양광 업체 네오세미테크다. 투자 시기와 방식은 약간 다르지만, 김 여사가 투자했던 종목과 같다. 수사 대상과 수사 책임자가 공교롭게도 같은 회사 주식을 놓고 ‘부당 매매’ 의혹에 휩싸인 것이다.민 특검이 해당 기업의 주식을 보유했다가 내다 판 시점을 보면 일반 상식으로는 이해하기 어려운 부분이 적지 않다. 그는 부산고등법원 부장판사로 재직하던 2008년 4월 공직자 재산공개에서 당시 비상장 기업이던 네오세미테크 주식 1만 주를 보유 중이라고 신고했고, 이후 보유량을 1만2000여 주로 늘렸다. 민 특검은 2010년 이 회사가 증시에서 상장폐지 되기 직전 보유 주식을 내다 팔아 1억5000만원이 넘는 시세차익을 거뒀다. 해당 기업의 분식회계로 개인투자자 7000명이 4000억원 넘는 손해를 떠안은 것과 극명히 대비된다. 당시 민 특검에게 내부 정보가 없었다면 이런 식의 ‘절묘한 타이밍’의 매매가 가능했겠느냐는 의문이 제기될 수밖에 없다.정치·사회적으로 국민의 관심이 집중된 사건을 수사하는 특검에겐 고도의 수사 전문성과 함께 높은 도덕성이 요구된다. 특검이 스스로 깨끗하지 못하다면 수사 결과의 신뢰성은 무너질 수밖에 없다. 심지어 부당 주식거래 등 범죄에 연루된 의혹까지 제기된다면 공정하고 객관적인 수사를 담보하기 어렵다. 일단 민 특검 측은 “증권사 직원의 권유로 주식을 팔았다”고 해명했지만, 내부 정보 이용 의혹은 가라앉지 않고 있다. 해당 기업 대표와 민 특검이 고교·대학 동창이라는 점도 의구심을 더한다. 두 사람에게 개인적 친분이 있다는 사실만으로 내부 정보 이용을 단정할 수는 없지만, 수사 책임자로서의 명확한 설명 책임은 피할 수 없다. 이번 의혹이 명확히 해명되지 못한다면 두고두고 특검 수사의 공정성과 신뢰성이 훼손될 수 있다.정치권 반응도 거세다. 국민의힘은 특검 수사팀이 김 여사를 상대로 네오세미테크 투자 경위에 대해 추궁했던 점을 상기시키며, “같은 의혹으로 ‘본인은 수익 내고, 남은 수사’하는 위선의 끝판왕”이라며 민 특검을 경찰에 고발하겠다는 뜻을 밝혔다. 개혁신당은 “특검이 이제는 공정마저 무너뜨렸다”며 민 특검의 사퇴를 요구했다. 민 특검이 이 사안을 대수롭지 않게 넘기려 한다면 김건희 여사 관련 수사의 정당성까지 흔들릴 것이다. 민 특검은 사실관계와 경위를 낱낱이 공개해 의혹을 불식하고, 잘못이 드러난다면 상응하는 책임을 져야 한다.