Temple of Confucius in Qufu: A shrine fit for an emperor (KOR)

Confucius was the most learned scholar of the Spring and Autumn period (770–476 B.C.), yet as a politician he was treated like “a stray dog at a funeral.” It was only 350 years after his death that the Han Dynasty adopted Confucianism as its state ideology and elevated him to the status of a sage. The Tang court posthumously titled him “Prince of Manifest Culture,” and the Song Dynasty raised him further to “Great Sage and Model Teacher.” By the Yuan era, he had ascended to the divine ranks, regarded as an equal to heaven and earth.In Qufu, the capital of the ancient state of Lu, stand the three sacred Confucian sites known collectively as the “Three Kongs”: the Temple of Confucius (Kongmiao), the Kong Family Mansion (Kongfu) and the Cemetery of Confucius (Konglin). The temple was built on the site of Confucius’ former home. Emperor Wu of Han personally visited in 105 B.C. to offer sacrifices, turning the site into a national shrine. Since then, 12 emperors have performed rituals there in person, while another 100 sent envoys to do so on their behalf.Despite the rise and fall of countless dynasties, the Temple of Confucius remained China’s supreme sanctuary for 2,000 years. It expanded continuously, growing into the largest surviving complex of its kind, with more than 200 halls and 460 rooms. It took on its current scale around 1500, and major restoration work was carried out in 1739.The overall layout mirrors that of an imperial palace, arranged in three horizontal rows and 10 vertical courtyards. The central axis stretches 1.3 kilometers (0.8 miles) through nine courtyards. Passing through seven successive gates, visitors reach Kuiwen Pavilion, a three-story building. The first floor once received imperial guests, while the upper floors stored books and treasures. Behind it stand 13 commemorative steles erected by successive emperors.Beyond the Dacheng Gate lies the Apricot Platform Hall, built in honor of the apricot tree under which Confucius is said to have taught. The main hall, the Dacheng Hall, enshrines his spirit tablet. With a nine-bay facade and two-story structure, it ranks among China’s three great halls, alongside the Hall of Supreme Harmony in Beijing’s Forbidden City and the Heavenly Hall in Mount Tai’s Great Temple. Its carved dragon pillars, double terraces, and yellow roof tiles were architectural privileges once reserved for emperors.The humble residence of a teacher thus became a grand temple and, ultimately, an imperial palace. Confucius’ philosophy of order and ritual was co-opted to legitimize feudal hierarchy and imperial authority. The man who taught benevolence and propriety was, in death, transformed into an emperor.공자는 춘추시대 최고 지식인이었으나 정치인으로는 생전 ‘상갓집 개’ 신세로 홀대를 받았다. 한나라가 비로소 유가를 국교로 삼고 공자를 성인으로 추앙했으니 사후 350년이 지난 후였다. 당나라는 ‘문현왕자’로 추증했고 송대에 ‘대성지성문선왕’으로 격상했으며, 원대엔 천지신과 동격인 신의 반열에 올렸다.노나라 수도였던 취푸(曲阜)에는 공자의 사당인 공묘(孔廟), 후손들의 주거인 공부(孔府), 가문 무덤인 공림(孔林)이 있어 삼공(三孔)이라 부른다. 공자의 주택 터에 세운 사당에 기원전 105년 한무제가 친행해 제사를 지낸 이후 국가 사당인 공묘가 되었다. 이후 12명의 황제가 직접 제사를, 100명의 사절이 대리 제사를 올렸다. 왕조는 수없이 바뀌어도 공묘는 2000년간 중국 최고의 성지였고, 확장을 거듭해 200여 전각과 460실의 최대 건축군이 되었다. 1500년경 현재 규모로 중창했고 1739년 주요 건물들을 중건했다.전체 배치는 궁궐 형식과 같이 가로 3열, 세로 10진으로 구성했다. 중심열은 9개의 마당이 1.3㎞에 걸쳐 일렬로 위치한다. 7개의 대문을 겹겹이 통과하면 3층의 규문각에 이른다. 아래층은 황실 일행을 맞이하고 위 두 층은 서적과 보물을 보관한 곳이다. 그 뒤로 역대 황제들이 세운 13채의 비정(碑亭)이 정립했다.대성문을 지나 있는 행단은 살구나무 아래서 가르친 공자를 기념하는 중층 건물이다. 공자의 위패를 봉안한 대성전은 전면 9칸, 중층의 대규모 건물로 자금성 태화전과 태산 대묘 천황전과 더불어 3대 궁전으로 꼽힌다. 비룡을 조각한 10개의 돌기둥과 2중 월대와 황색 기와 등은 황실에만 쓸 수 있는 건축적 격식이다.일개 개인의 사당은 거대한 공묘가 되고 화려한 황궁이 되었다. 공자의 종법적 사상을 봉건 질서유지와 황권의 정당성 확보에 이용했기 때문이다. 인과 예를 가르치고 인본사상을 주창했던 소탈한 공자는 사후에 황제가 되고 있었다.