Blackpink begins shooting music video for new song this week
Published: 20 Oct. 2025, 11:07
- YOON SO-YEON
Girl group Blackpink will begin shooting the music video for a new song this week, the quartet's agency YG Entertainment said Monday.
"We thank the fans who are waiting for Blackpink's comeback," the agency said in a press release. "We are in the last stages of making the quality of the album better."
"The members of Blackpink and the staff are going to make our best efforts to show you the highest quality results."
The announcement followed media reports last week that Blackpink is aiming to release a new album in December. The album was initially set for release between October and November, was delayed, according to media reports.
Blackpink released its new single, "Jump," in July and performed it live during its "Deadline" concert in Goyang, Gyeonggi.
The quartet will continue the ongoing tour with concerts in Bangkok on Friday and Sunday, Jakarta, Indonesia on Nov. 1 and 2; Bulacan, the Philippines, on Nov. 22 and 23; Singapore on Nov. 28 and 30, Tokyo from Jan. 16 to 18; and Hong Kong from Jan. 24 to 26.
