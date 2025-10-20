Boy band BoyNextDoor encourages fans to challenge themselves with new EP 'The Action' — in pictures

Boy band BoyNextDoor performs lead track “Hollywood Action” during a showcase for the release of the band’s fifth EP, ″The Action,″ at the KBS Arena in western Seoul on Oct. 20. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Boy band BoyNextDoor held a comeback showcase on Monday at the KBS Arena in western Seoul, just hours ahead of the release of its fifth EP, “The Action.”
During the media event, the six-member group — Sungho, Riwoo, Myung Jae-hyun, Taesan, Leehan and Woonhak — performed the lead track “Hollywood Action” and answered questions from reporters.
“The Action” comes five months after the band’s fourth EP “No Genre” and reflects the group’s ambition for growth and determination to become better versions of themselves.
“While preparing for this album, the members and I discussed a lot about how we could present something new performance-wise, especially since we’ve been touring and growing as artists,” Sungho told reporters. “For this album, our goal was to deliver a cooler and fresher concept on stage, as well as be recognized for our music and performances,” he added.
“Many fans told me they wanted to hear more of my rapping,” Myung Jae-hyun said. “So I worked even harder this time, and my rap parts have increased significantly compared to the previous album.”
The new album features five tracks, including the lead track “Hollywood Action” and the B-sides “Live in Paris,” “JAM!,” “Bathroom” and “As Time Goes By.” All members participated in writing and composing the songs.
“With this album, we want to motivate people who hesitate because of limitations to challenge themselves,” said Myung Jae-hyun.
“We hope that by listening to 'Hollywood Action,' people can find the courage to take action and achieve the things they dream of,” Woonhak concluded.
BoyNextDoor’s new EP was officially release today at 6 p.m.
The following images capture key moments from the event, during which BoyNextDoor posed for photos and introduced “The Action” to the media.
Boy band BoyNextDoor poses for photos during a showcase for the release of the band’s fifth EP, ″The Action,″ at the KBS Arena in western Seoul on Oct. 20. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
BY DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ [[email protected]
]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
