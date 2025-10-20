G-Dragon, aespa, Stray Kids set to perform at MAMA Awards in Hong Kong this year
Published: 20 Oct. 2025, 12:23
- LIM JEONG-WON
K-pop stars G-Dragon, aespa, Stray Kids, Riize, IVE and more K-pop artists will rock the annual Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) between Nov. 28 to 29 in Hong Kong, organizer CJ ENM announced Monday.
The MAMA Awards this year will be held for two nights at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong, which newly opened in March this year and can hold up to 50,000 people.
The lineup brings together a mix of rookie acts leading K-pop’s next generation and top-tier artists performing on the global stage, according to organizers CJ ENM.
The first night on Nov. 28 will feature Alpha Drive One, BabyMonster, BoyNextDoor, Bum Sup, Enhypen, Hearts2Hearts, i-dle, IVE, Meovv, Mirror, NCT Wish, Super Junior, Treasure and TWS. The following night’s performers include aespa, Allday Project, Cortis, G-Dragon, IDID, izna, JO1, KickFlip, Kyoka, Riize, Stray Kids, Tomorrow x Together and ZeroBaseOne.
Having started in 1999, the MAMA Awards is known as one of the largest and most popular awards ceremonies in K-pop, alongside the Golden Disc Awards, Melon Music Awards, Korean Music Awards and Seoul Music Awards.
This year’s theme, “Uh-Heung,” an onomatopoeic word that resembles a tiger’s roar, centers on the energy of joy and excitement that comes from freely singing and dancing together, said CJ ENM.
Payment company Visa will serve as the title sponsor of this year’s MAMA Awards. The ceremony will be streamed live globally across multiple digital platforms, connecting K-pop fans around the world beyond the stadium in Hong Kong.
