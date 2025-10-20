HYBE's ILLIT collaboration webtoon to launch in multiple languages
Published: 20 Oct. 2025, 12:29
-
- LIM JEONG-WON
- [email protected]
An original webtoon created in collaboration with girl group ILLIT, “Summer Moon: The Quprids,” will be serialized in six global regions including the United States and Japan, ILLIT’s agency HYBE said Monday.
“Summer Moon: The Quprids” will be translated into English, Mandarin and Thai and released for the United States, Taiwan and Thailand regions on Naver Webtoon’s global service on Monday. Japanese and Indonesian versions will be released on Tuesday, while the French version will be released in November.
The original webtoon tells the story of five high school girls who accidentally turn into “magical girls” ahead of their school’s summer festival.
Drawing inspiration from ILLIT’s energy, the webtoon features characters modeled after the group’s members and has resonated with both fans and general readers since its launch, according to HYBE.
Released domestically on Aug. 4, “Summer Moon: The Quprids” quickly climbed Naver Webtoon’s rankings, placing second in the women’s category and third overall on the “Top 30 Rising” chart on the webtoon platform.
The enthusiastic domestic response for the webtoon inspired the rapid international rollout, with the success of previous HYBE original stories such as “Dark Moon: The Blood Altar,” based on boy band Enhypen helping to build anticipation, HYBE said.
“We plan to continue expanding our story-based IP and create new entertainment experiences that connect artists and narratives across different platforms,” the agency said.
BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)