 HYBE's ILLIT collaboration webtoon to launch in multiple languages
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

HYBE's ILLIT collaboration webtoon to launch in multiple languages

Published: 20 Oct. 2025, 12:29
Girl group ILLIT [NEWS1]

Girl group ILLIT [NEWS1]

 
An original webtoon created in collaboration with girl group ILLIT, “Summer Moon: The Quprids,” will be serialized in six global regions including the United States and Japan, ILLIT’s agency HYBE said Monday.
 
“Summer Moon: The Quprids” will be translated into English, Mandarin and Thai and released for the United States, Taiwan and Thailand regions on Naver Webtoon’s global service on Monday. Japanese and Indonesian versions will be released on Tuesday, while the French version will be released in November.
 

Related Article

 
The original webtoon tells the story of five high school girls who accidentally turn into “magical girls” ahead of their school’s summer festival.  
 
Drawing inspiration from ILLIT’s energy, the webtoon features characters modeled after the group’s members and has resonated with both fans and general readers since its launch, according to HYBE.
 
A poster for an original webtoon created in collaboration with girl group ILLIT, ″Summer Moon: The Quprids″ [HYBE]

A poster for an original webtoon created in collaboration with girl group ILLIT, ″Summer Moon: The Quprids″ [HYBE]

 
Released domestically on Aug. 4, “Summer Moon: The Quprids” quickly climbed Naver Webtoon’s rankings, placing second in the women’s category and third overall on the “Top 30 Rising” chart on the webtoon platform.  
 
The enthusiastic domestic response for the webtoon inspired the rapid international rollout, with the success of previous HYBE original stories such as “Dark Moon: The Blood Altar,” based on boy band Enhypen helping to build anticipation, HYBE said.
 
“We plan to continue expanding our story-based IP and create new entertainment experiences that connect artists and narratives across different platforms,” the agency said.

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea ILLIT Summer Moon webtoon English release Naver Webtoon

More in K-pop

HYBE's ILLIT collaboration webtoon to launch in multiple languages

G-Dragon, aespa, Stray Kids set to perform at MAMA Awards in Hong Kong this year

Singer Miyeon of i-dle announces second solo album release date

Blackpink begins shooting music video for new song this week

Blackmail of K-pop idols over rental car dashcam footage results in suspended sentence

Related Stories

Naver U.S. webtoon subsidiary, Disney sign deal on new digital comics platform

Naver Webtoon will incorporate AI 'to enhance productivity and user experience,' according to AI lead

Naver reports 151.4 billion won in first-quarter net profit

Naver Webtoon to bring 15 web comic series to high-speed trains in France

Naver Webtoon's request to trademark logo is granted
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)