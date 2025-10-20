Kim Jae-joong, Kim Jun-su to hold fan meeting in Japan next year
Published: 20 Oct. 2025, 15:37
- PAIK JI-HWAN
Singers Kim Jae-joong and Kim Jun-su will hold a joint fan meeting in Japan for the first time in January next year.
The two singers announced the event, titled "JX 2026 Japan Fan Meeting [Hug & Love]," on the official JX channel on Monday. The fan meeting will take place at K-Arena Yokohama on Jan. 2, 2026, with two shows scheduled for 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.
The fan meeting marks the duo’s first activity in Japan since its concert "JX 2024 Concert [Identity] in Japan" last year.
Kim Jae-joong and Kim Jun-su successfully wrapped up their joint "JX" concerts in both Korea and Japan. Their collaboration drew strong attention, with all five performances of the their tour — held at KSPO Dome in southern Seoul and Belluna Dome in Japan — selling out.
Building on that momentum, the two artists are preparing to reconnect with Japanese fans.
Presale tickets will be available exclusively for members of Kim Jae-joong and Kim Jun-su’s Japanese fan clubs starting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Further details about ticketing will be shared via the official JX social media accounts and the fan meeting’s X channel.
Kim Jun-su and Kim Jae-joong first debuted with boy band TVXQ under SM Entertainment in 2003. After leaving the band with member Park Yoo-chun in 2009, they formed trio JYJ in 2010.
Kim Jun-su and Kim Jae-joong released a track, “Sixth Magnitude Star,” for the Japanese drama series "Waru~Who Said That Working Isn’t Cool?~” (2022) in March 2022. Kim Jae-joong released his fourth full-length album, "Flower Garden," in 2024.
