Singer Miyeon of i-dle announces second solo album release date
Published: 20 Oct. 2025, 11:07
-
YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
Singer Miyeon of girl group i-dle will release her second solo album, "MY, Lover," on Nov. 3, her agency Cube Entertainment said Monday.
The new album comes three years and six months after her first solo album, "MY," was released in April 2022. The new album unravels the complicated emotions when we are in love, according to the agency.
"Miyeon began her solo career with the story of herself through 'MY' and now she will tell a deeper story of love through her second album and the second of the 'MY' series," the agency said in a press release.
Miyeon is the lead vocalist of i-dle, which rebranded itself from its debut name (G)I-DLE in 2018, and is best known for hits like “Latata” (2018), “Tomboy” (2022) and “Nxde” (2022).
