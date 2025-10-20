'Golden' from 'Kpop Demon Hunters' bounces back to No. 3 on British Official chart

Blackmail of K-pop idols over rental car dashcam footage results in suspended sentence

Blackpink begins shooting music video for new song this week

Singer Miyeon of i-dle announces second solo album release date

Related Stories

Girl group i-dle's EP 'We are' sells 1.06 million copies in first week of release

Girl group i-dle gets set for Japan concert series in October

i-dle's Yuqi to release new solo single 'Motivation'

K-pop agencies Cube Entertainment, YG come out against deepfake pornography

(G)I-DLE pays homage to times gone by with release of latest EP