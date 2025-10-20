Korean animated film 'Your Letter' to be exported to 166 countries around the world
Published: 20 Oct. 2025, 12:22
- PAIK JI-HWAN
Korea's latest hit animated film "Your Letter" has been presold to 166 countries around the world for distribution following a successful release in the domestic market, distributor Lotte Entertainment said Monday.
The film, based on the 2018 Naver webtoon series of the same name, began its overseas release earlier this month. It follows Sori, a transfer student who finds a cryptic letter in a desk drawer. As she searches for subsequent letters using clues from the first, she becomes drawn into a quiet, emotional journey.
The film has been presold to 166 countries across Asia, Europe, the Americas and Oceania, including Japan, Italy, Spain and Brazil. The film’s overseas rollout began on Oct. 10 in Vietnam. It will premier in Indonesia on Wednesday, Malaysia on Thursday and Singapore and Thailand on Oct. 30. A North American release is scheduled for early 2026.
Prior to its commercial release, “Your Letter” was screened at the Ottawa International Animation Festival and International Animated Film Festival, marking a significant milestone for Korean animation.
The film has drawn a cumulative total of 207,089 moviegoers in Korea as of Sunday.
