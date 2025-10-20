 Actors Song Joong-ki, Byeon Woo-seok and Ahn Hyo-seop to present at 40th Golden Disc Awards
Actors Song Joong-ki, Byeon Woo-seok and Ahn Hyo-seop to present at 40th Golden Disc Awards

Published: 20 Oct. 2025, 15:59
Actors Song Joong-ki, Byeon Woo-seok and Ahn Hyo-seop [EACH AGENCY]

Actors Song Joong-ki, Byeon Woo-seok and Ahn Hyo-seop will appear as presenters at the upcoming 40th Golden Disc Awards, set to take place Jan. 10 next year at the Taipei Dome in Taiwan, organizer HLL said on Monday.
 
The annual ceremony, one of K-pop’s longest-running award shows, will mark its 40th anniversary next year with an expanded celebration highlighting both K-pop and K-content, according to HLL.
 

Song, Byeon and Ahn, three globally recognized actors who have each achieved success in film and television, will join top K-pop artists on stage, symbolizing the growing convergence of Korean music and drama worldwide.
 
Song, who recently drew praise for his warm portrayal as the protagonist in JTBC’s “My Youth,” returns to the Golden Disc stage three years after presenting at the 37th edition in Bangkok.
 
Byeon, who saw global success this year with the tvN hit “Lovely Runner” (2024) and its chart-topping soundtrack “Sudden Shower” (2024), will also take part in the ceremony.  
 
Ahn, who starred in Netflix’s record-breaking animated film “KPop Demon Hunters” as the leader of the fictional boy band Saja Boys, rounds out the trio.
 
Marking its 40th year, the Golden Disc Awards will honor the past year’s most popular and influential K-pop releases. The event, hosted at Taiwan’s largest indoor venue, the Taipei Dome, promises a large-scale production befitting its milestone anniversary, according to HLL.

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
