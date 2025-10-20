Actor Park Jin-joo to marry fiance in private ceremony
Published: 20 Oct. 2025, 10:06
Actor Park Jin-joo is set to marry her noncelebrity fiance on Nov. 30.
"On Nov. 30, Park Jin-joo will tie the knot with someone she has built a deep and longstanding trust with, and they have decided to share their lives together," said Park’s agency, Prain TPC, on Monday.
“The wedding will take place privately in Seoul with only close friends and family from both sides in attendance,” the agency said. “As the groom-to-be is not a public figure, we kindly ask for your understanding regarding the quiet nature of the ceremony.”
The agency added, “Even after marriage, Park Jin-joo will continue to greet you with the same dedication as an actor. We deeply thank you for your continued support, and ask for your warm congratulations and encouragement as she embarks on this new chapter.”
Park made her debut in the 2011 film “Sunny” and has since appeared in dramas such as “Don't Dare To Dream” (2016) and “Our Beloved Summer” (2021-22). Since 2022, she has been a regular on the variety show “Hangout with Yoo” (2019-) and has remained active in broadcasting.
