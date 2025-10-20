Entertainer Kim Na-young marries singer, painter My Q
Entertainer Kim Na-young unveiled touching moments from her recent wedding to new husband, singer and painter My Q, on her YouTube channel on Sunday. A heartfelt speech from My Q's father expressing his deep emotions for his new daughter-in-law especially caught the eye from viewers.
“When my son told me he had set a date for the wedding, I tried not to show how I felt. But I couldn’t hide the joy that was bursting out of me," My Q's father said to the couple. “I remember the day Na-young came to our house for the first time. She looked so anxious, wandering around, not knowing where to rest her eyes or heart.”
He continued, “So I told her it was okay. Her eyes filled with tears that day. Those tears told me everything. She was lovely. Please love her and bless her generously.”
As Kim wiped away tears, My Q’s father added with a laugh, “I prayed hard to God today that I wouldn’t cry,” prompting laughter from the guests.
Before his father’s speech, My Q also read a letter to Kim that moved her to tears. “Na-young sometimes asks me, ‘How much do you love me?’” he said. “But I can never answer. My love can’t be expressed with any word or sentence. It’s a feeling beyond words. I, Yoo Hyeon-seok, will love you unwaveringly, with all my heart, until the end of time.”
Kim responded, “I’ve come to understand what love is after meeting My Q. No matter what happens outside, I never feel lonely. You’ve taught me love all this time. Thank you.”
The couple, who went public with their relationship in 2021, tied the knot after four years of dating. The ceremony was held on Oct. 3 in a quiet venue with a vintage countryside ambience, attended only by close family and friends. Kim wore a light-blue dress with a white veil for the first part of the ceremony.
Kim previously married a man 10 years her senior who worked in finance in 2015, and they had two sons. She divorced in 2019 after her ex-husband was arrested the previous year on charges of profiting through illicit means.
