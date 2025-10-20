 Screenshots of actor Lee Yi-kyung's lewd chats prompt warning of legal action
Published: 20 Oct. 2025, 19:23
Actor Lee Yi-kyung in a press conference in western Seoul on Nov. 6, 2024 [YONHAP]

Screenshots of lewd online chats that allegedly took place between actor Lee Yi-kyung and noncelebrity women went viral on Monday. Lee's agency warned that it will take legal measures against “lies and malicious rumors.”
 
Captures of KakaoTalk and Instagram chats, mostly of a sexual nature, that allegedly took place between Lee and different women went viral on online communities, including X. The screenshots contained Lee's name and selfies of Lee.
 

Shortly after, Lee's agency Sangyoung ENT released a statement warning that it will take firm legal action “against lies and malicious rumors that are spreading online.”
 
“We are getting ready to take legal measures. We will be taking all measures possible, depending on the gravity of the situation and both the direct and indirect damages inflicted by the disruption,” said the agency.
 
“Uploading [and reposting] such content is also prone to legal action not just against the initial writer, so we ask people to take precautions against unnecessary damages. We will continue to protect our artists to our best efforts, based on the tips that we receive from the fans and our own monitoring efforts.”
 
Lee, born in 1989, made his debut in 2012 with the queer film “White Night.” After taking smaller roles in television series and independent films, Lee started seeing the spotlight in the late 2010s after showing his candid and humorous personality on TV entertainment shows.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Lee Yi-kyung actor scandal

