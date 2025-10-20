 Acting U.S. ambassador to Seoul leaving post this week, embassy says
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

Acting U.S. ambassador to Seoul leaving post this week, embassy says

Published: 20 Oct. 2025, 17:57
Joseph Yun, the acting U.S. ambassador to Korea, speaks during a meeting with Democratic Party leader Jung Chung-rae at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Sept. 5. [NEWS1]

Joseph Yun, the acting U.S. ambassador to Korea, speaks during a meeting with Democratic Party leader Jung Chung-rae at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Sept. 5. [NEWS1]

 
The acting U.S. ambassador to Korea Joseph Yun will leave his position on Friday, the U.S. embassy in Seoul said in a social media post on Monday.
 
"The State Department expresses its deep appreciation to Ambassador Yun for his leadership and dedication in advancing the United States' interests and further strengthening our enduring and ironclad commitment to the U.S.-Republic of Korea Alliance," the embassy said in a X post.
 

Related Article

Korean media including newspaper Hankyoreh reported on Sunday that Kevin Kim, the State Department's Deputy Assistant Secretary for Japan, Korea and Mongolia, is expected to replace Yun as acting U.S. ambassador to Seoul without citing a clear source.
 
Yun leaving his post comes days before U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to visit Korea later this month for a meeting with China's President Xi Jinping.

Reuters
tags u.s. korea ambassador embassy

More in Diplomacy

Acting U.S. ambassador to Seoul leaving post this week, embassy says

Trump set for showdown with Xi on sidelines of APEC in Gyeongju

Astronomy, APEC celebrated at ancient observatory with nighttime light display

Land minister discusses smart city cooperation with Saudi counterpart

Police hold large-scale security drills in final preparation push for APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting

Related Stories

Congratulatory letter

Lee Jae Myung administration nominates Roh Jae-heon as ambassador to China

Harris warns against those attempting to put a 'crack' in Korea-U.S. alliance

Sign of the Times

Don't lie on your visa application, warns U.S. embassy in Seoul
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)