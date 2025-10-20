Acting U.S. ambassador to Seoul leaving post this week, embassy says

The acting U.S. ambassador to Korea Joseph Yun will leave his position on Friday, the U.S. embassy in Seoul said in a social media post on Monday."The State Department expresses its deep appreciation to Ambassador Yun for his leadership and dedication in advancing the United States' interests and further strengthening our enduring and ironclad commitment to the U.S.-Republic of Korea Alliance," the embassy said in a X post.Korean media including newspaper Hankyoreh reported on Sunday that Kevin Kim, the State Department's Deputy Assistant Secretary for Japan, Korea and Mongolia, is expected to replace Yun as acting U.S. ambassador to Seoul without citing a clear source.Yun leaving his post comes days before U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to visit Korea later this month for a meeting with China's President Xi Jinping.Reuters