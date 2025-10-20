Astronomy, APEC celebrated at ancient observatory with nighttime light display

The ancient Cheomseongdae astronomical observatory will be illuminated with a media art display to commemorate Gyeongju's hosting of the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, the Korea Heritage Service (KHS) said Monday.The state-of-the-art projection will light up the facade of the historic structure, located in the southeastern city. The observatory is believed to have been built in the mid-seventh century under the reign of Queen Seondeok of the Silla Kingdom (B.C. 57-A.D. 935).The display, running through Nov. 1, is designed to showcase the rich culture and advanced astronomical knowledge of the Silla Kingdom, the KHS said.It will feature dynamic scenes, including observations of the stars from atop Cheomgseongdae and a celestial cascade of the Milky Way, meteor showers and comets. The projection will also incorporate a celestial chart from the later Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) and images of the Four Guardian Deities.In addition to the Cheomseongdae show, the KHS said other key historic sites will be beautified with special nighttime lighting. Among them is the Guhwang-dong garden site, a heritage location that reveals the sophisticated garden culture of the Silla ruling class.A lighting ceremony for the Cheomseongdae display is scheduled for later in the day.The two-day APEC summit is set to begin Oct. 31, welcoming delegates from the 21 member economies.Yonhap