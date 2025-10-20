 Land minister discusses smart city cooperation with Saudi counterpart
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

Land minister discusses smart city cooperation with Saudi counterpart

Published: 20 Oct. 2025, 16:00
Land Minister Kim Yun-duk, right, and visiting Saudi Housing Minister Majed Al-Hogail shake hands during their talks in Seoul on Oct. 20. [YONHAP]

Land Minister Kim Yun-duk, right, and visiting Saudi Housing Minister Majed Al-Hogail shake hands during their talks in Seoul on Oct. 20. [YONHAP]

 
Land Minister Kim Yun-duk on Monday held talks with his counterpart from Saudi Arabia to discuss ways to expand bilateral cooperation in urban development, smart cities and digital twin technologies, officials said.
 
The meeting was arranged at the request of Majed Al-Hogail, the visiting Saudi housing minister, who proposed strengthening cooperation in smart city initiatives currently being promoted by Seoul's land ministry.
 

Related Article

During the meeting, Kim highlighted Korea's integrated smart city platform technology, which links the information systems of local governments, fire and police departments to enable a real-time response to emergencies such as fires and accidents.
 
He also expressed hope that Korean companies will actively participate in Saudi Arabia's large-scale urban development projects, including the $50 billion New Murabba redevelopment initiative in Riyadh.
 
Al-Hogail said he hopes to incorporate digital technologies into Saudi urban management through cooperation with Korea, stressing that Korean companies' smart city and digital twin technologies could play a key role in addressing urban challenges.

Yonhap
tags Korea Saudi Arabia Land Ministry cooperation Kim Yun-duk

More in Diplomacy

Astronomy, APEC celebrated at ancient observatory with nighttime light display

Land minister discusses smart city cooperation with Saudi counterpart

Police hold large-scale security drills in final preparation push for APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting

Trips to Panmunjom to be suspended amid speculation over possible Trump-Kim talks

From trade schism to optimism

Related Stories

Land minister nominee cautions against Google request for map data transfer

Seoul, Riyadh discuss cooperation on energy

PPP lawmaker in hot seat over family business

Riyadh Air orders 25 Airbus A350-1000 jets

President Yoon says defense industry cooperation with Saudi Arabia will strengthen bilateral ties
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)