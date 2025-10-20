AI-generated videos of fake recycling regulations go viral
Published: 20 Oct. 2025, 16:18
Claims that you could be fined up to 800,000 won ($560) for simply tossing out snack wrappers or pens are circulating on YouTube — but the government says they’re completely false.
The Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment slammed the misleading YouTube videos on Monday, which claimed the fines would be imposed starting this month.
In one video that appears to have been generated using artificial intelligence, a person claiming to be a civil servant with 25 years of experience in a district office's environmental department alleges specific fine amounts: 200,000 won for throwing away instant noodle or snack wrappers in standard waste bags, 90,000 won for not rinsing tofu containers properly and 800,000 won for discarding a ballpoint pen.
The video drew over 620 comments, most of which expressed confusion or frustration over what appeared to be overly complex recycling regulations.
Similar videos with titles like “Starting in October, tossing this into a standard bag will cost you lots” or “Watch out for waste bag fines” (both translated) have also been circulating.
The ministry said it has not revised any waste separation guidelines this year and has also not increased fine thresholds or asked local governments to step up enforcement.
Accurate information on how to separate waste can be found on the official website for household waste and recycling, the ministry added.
The site, only available in Korean, offers illustrated instructions for 730 types of household waste, as well as a FAQ section with detailed rules — for example, clear plastic bottles should be crushed to reduce volume, then discarded with the cap on.
Smartphone users can also access localized information, including disposal methods and designated drop-off sites, based on their location via an interactive map.
“Exaggerated or misleading claims about waste separation on the internet undermine the effectiveness of our policies,” said Environment Minister Kim Sung-whan, adding that the ministry would ramp up promotion of its official guidance channels.
