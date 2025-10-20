 SNU teams up with Hyundai Department Store for upcoming retail program
SNU teams up with Hyundai Department Store for upcoming retail program

Published: 20 Oct. 2025, 12:03
The iconic main gate of Seoul National University in Gwanak District, southern Seoul [SEOUL NATIONAL UNIVERSITY]

The iconic main gate of Seoul National University in Gwanak District, southern Seoul [SEOUL NATIONAL UNIVERSITY]

 
Seoul National University (SNU) and Hyundai Department Store are joining hands to foster future talent in the retail sector.
 
Hyundai Department Store announced on Monday that it signed a memorandum of understanding with SNU to provide both academic and practical support for the university’s interdisciplinary retail program, which is scheduled to launch next spring.
 

As part of the initiative, SNU's retail studies interdisciplinary program will feature special lectures on current and future market trends, as well as credit-linked short-term internships offered by Hyundai Department Store and its nine subsidiaries.
 
The program will also include mentoring opportunities, allowing students to gain hands-on experience with executives and employees from the participating companies, as well as various scholarship programs.
 
According to SNU, the upcoming interdisciplinary program will involve multiple departments within the university, such as the Department of Fashion and Textiles, Department of Consumer Science, Department of Food and Nutrition, Department of Business Administration and Department of Economics.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
