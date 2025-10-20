 51% of South Koreans say unification with North not necessary
Published: 20 Oct. 2025, 17:57 Updated: 20 Oct. 2025, 18:46
A North Korean flag flies over Kijong-dong in the demilitarized zone’s western front, seen from the Dora Observatory in Paju, Gyeonggi, on Sept. 3. [YONHAP]

More than half of South Koreans view unification with North Korea as unnecessary, a poll showed Monday, marking the first time that those unsupportive of unification with Pyongyang have exceeded those in favor of it.
 
The poll, conducted by the Korea Institute for National Unification on 1,000 adults from July 10 to Aug. 13, found that 51 percent said unification is not necessary, while 49 percent said it is necessary.
 

It marks the first time since the state institute began the related polling in 2014 that those unsupportive of unification have surpassed those in favor of it.
 
In last year's poll, 52.8 percent said unification is necessary.
 
This year's poll also found a record 63.2 percent saying unification would not be necessary if the two Koreas could coexist peacefully without the possibility of war.
 
A total of 47 percent responded that it would be better for the two Koreas to remain divided rather than unify.
 
Also, a record 68.1 percent said they have no interest in North Korea.
 
The latest poll has a 95 percent confidence level, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

Yonhap
tags north korea korean peninsula inter-korean relations unification

51% of South Koreans say unification with North not necessary

