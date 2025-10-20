 Trips to Panmunjom to be suspended amid speculation over possible Trump-Kim talks
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

Trips to Panmunjom to be suspended amid speculation over possible Trump-Kim talks

Published: 20 Oct. 2025, 16:00
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump shake hands during their summit at the truce village of Panmunjom near the inter-Korean border on July 1, 2019. [RODONG SINMUN]

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump shake hands during their summit at the truce village of Panmunjom near the inter-Korean border on July 1, 2019. [RODONG SINMUN]

 
Trips to the truce village of Panmunjom will be suspended next week, officials said Monday, amid speculation that U.S. President Donald Trump may hold talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during his scheduled to trip for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.
 
"From late October to early November, there will be no Unification Ministry-operated special field trips to Panmunjom," ministry spokesperson Koo Byoung-sam said during a press briefing.
 

Related Article

 
The ministry has been operating a scaled-down trip program to the truce village, which houses inter-Korean conference buildings and a section of the border only for "policy customers" since field trips were suspended in mid-2023 following a U.S. soldier's unauthorized crossing into North Korea via the village.
 
The upcoming suspension comes amid growing speculation that Trump could meet with Kim, possibly at Panmunjom, during his visit to South Korea for the APEC summit scheduled for Oct. 31 to Nov. 1 in the southeastern city of Gyeongju.
 
CNN reported over the weekend that Trump administration officials have privately discussed arranging a meeting between the two leaders, though there have been no communications between Washington and Pyongyang.
 
During the APEC period, the United Nations Command (UNC), which oversees the southern side of Panmunjom, will reportedly not operate its trip program to the truce village for foreign visitors.
 
Government sources said the suspension of the Unification Ministry's trip program comes at the request of the UNC. They described the suspension as one of the "signs" of preparations for a potential U.S.-North Korea meeting.
 
Trump and Kim last met in June 2019 at Panmunjom during the U.S. president's first term, following their two summits in Singapore in 2018 and Hanoi, Vietnam, in 2019.
 
Observers suggested that the suspension may be intended more to deter any potential provocations by North Korea during the global summit than to prepare for a Trump-Kim meeting.

Yonhap
tags North Korea Panmunjom Kim Jong-un Donald Trump visits

More in North Korea

Trips to Panmunjom to be suspended amid speculation over possible Trump-Kim talks

North appears to release water from Hwanggang Dam

U.S. reportedly keen on Trump-Kim meeting, but progress yet to materialize

North Korean soldier defects across border, JCS says

Trump reportedly weighing meeting with Kim Jong-un during Asia trip

Related Stories

North Korea keeps quiet on Trump’s re-election as U.S. president

White House says Trump will pursue complete denuclearization of North Korea

Trump signals plans for new summit with Kim Jong-un

Trump claims 'communication' with North Korea's Kim Jong-un

Trump aims to revive progress with North Korea, open to letter exchange with Kim
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)