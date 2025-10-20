PPP leaders urge end of visa-free entry for Chinese tourists over security, crime concerns

No sign yet of a North-U.S. meeting during the APEC summit

Lee vows justice for Yeosu-Suncheon victims on 77th anniversary

Top office mulls highest state honor for Trump during APEC visit

Korea faces narrowing space to maneuver, hard questions amid closer alignment with U.S.

President Lee to depart Saturday morning for six-day trip to Japan, U.S.

Lee, Ishiba discuss common challenges, swap Trump trade talk tips in summit talks

Yoon to embark on diplomatic trip to Peru, Brazil for APEC, G20 summits

South Korea ‘welcomes’ U.S, Japanese leaders' call for North's 'complete denuclearization'

Trump's claim that Japan will invest $550B in U.S. at his direction not sure thing