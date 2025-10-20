'All dictators fear being made fun of': Kim Jong-un impersonator uses satire to defend democracy
Published: 20 Oct. 2025, 12:52
Howard X, a Chinese Australian political activist known for impersonating North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at international political events, said satire is a powerful tool to drive change.
In an interview published on Sunday by Britain’s tabloid newspaper Metro, Howard described his act as the ideal job for someone who enjoys satire and comedy.
Howard, a music producer in his mid-40s originally from Hong Kong, rose to global fame during the 2018 North Korea–U.S. summit in Singapore, where he and a Donald Trump impersonator staged a spoof “summit.”
Since then, he has appeared at political events and protests around the world, becoming a symbol of satirical criticism of authoritarianism.
He said he first noticed his resemblance to Kim in 2011, when the North Korean leader emerged as heir apparent. He began parodying Kim by posting photos of himself in a suit on social media, eventually turning the act into a full-fledged performance.
But Howard insists his impersonation goes beyond entertainment or financial gain — it's about defending democracy.
“If I was just one protester with a sign, I would be ignored. It wouldn’t have much of an impact, so I decided to use this impersonation to draw eyeballs to the cause of democracy, and it’s very effective,” he said.
Howard pointed out that dictators tend to be especially sensitive to mockery. “All dictators fear being made fun of,” he said.
On the power of satire, Howard noted that while aggressive protests can alienate people, humor often evokes a natural, emotional reaction. “If you’re making a joke out of it, it’s a gut reaction, so people cannot look away, and the people you’re making fun of, they feel they lose face,” he said.
Calling himself both a protester and a political activist, Howard said he has “even made supporters of China laugh, and as a protester and political activist, you not only want to get your side to be united, but you want to change the minds of the supporters of the dictatorship, so I think it's [satire's] very useful.”
“We have two dictators now basically controlling the world. We’ve got Trump on one side and Xi Jinping on the other side, and everybody else is caught in the middle,” said Howard.
Howard has faced backlash for his impersonation. He was arrested in Hong Kong during the 2014 Umbrella Movement protests and later moved to Australia for safety. In 2019, he was deported from Vietnam during the second North Korea–U.S. summit in Hanoi and said he was followed and assaulted by suspected North Korean agents.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)