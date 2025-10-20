Alleged witness refutes singer Soyou's claim of racial discrimination
Published: 20 Oct. 2025, 15:01
- KIM JU-YEON
An online user who said they were on the same flight as singer Soyou, formerly a member of the girl group Sistar, challenged her claim of being racially discriminated against by a Delta Air Lines flight attendant, saying the singer appeared intoxicated during the incident.
In a social media post on Sunday, the user described the episode on a Korea-bound flight from Atlanta. “Soyou was drunk and said herself that she was too tired to eat,” the user wrote, adding that the singer admitted to the flight attendant that she had been drinking and asked for a Korean staff member because she couldn’t read the menu.
According to the post, the crew informed Soyou that passengers were not allowed to board while intoxicated. No security personnel were called, contrary to Soyou’s account, the user said. “It’s not right to later claim, ‘I’m the victim’ or ‘This is racism,’” the user added. “As a Korean and as a fan, I felt embarrassed and sorry for the flight attendants.”
Earlier the same day, Soyou said in her own social media post that she had “simply asked” for a Korean flight attendant to confirm the meal time. She claimed the steward “took issue with my attitude and treated me like a problematic passenger.”
She added that she had to “endure cold looks and attitudes” and could not eat for the 15-hour flight after the flight attendants called a security officer to the scene.
“The experience left me deeply hurt by what felt like racial prejudice. No one should ever be doubted or humiliated because of their race,” Soyou said.
Her post sparked debate in Korea over racist treatment during international air travel, with fans rushing to defend the singer on social media.
The singer's agency, Magic Strawberry Sound, has not issued an official statement regarding the incident.
Soyou debuted as a member of Sistar, known for hits like “Bad Boy” (2013), “Touch My Body” (2014) and “Shake It” (2015), in 2010. She has been active as a solo artist since the group disbanded in 2017.
