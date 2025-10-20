Ansan authorities investigate father's alleged murder of his teenage daughter
Published: 20 Oct. 2025, 09:10
A man in his 40s has been detained on suspicion of murdering his teenage daughter in Ansan, Gyeonggi, on Sunday evening.
Ansan Danwon Police arrested the suspect on an emergency basis on suspicion of killing the daughter he lived with and began questioning him.
Police said the suspect swung a blunt object at his daughter at their home in Danwon District, Ansan, at around 6:55 p.m. on Sunday. She suffered severe injuries to her head and other areas, was taken to a nearby hospital, and died.
The suspect called the police himself after the attack and was taken into custody when officers arrived.
Police said they will investigate the motive and other details of the case and then apply for an arrest warrant.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
