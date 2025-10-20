Authorities investigate four cases of passengers stopped at Incheon Airport for vague travel plans
Published: 20 Oct. 2025, 16:19
Two more people were stopped from boarding flights to Cambodia at Incheon International Airport this week, bringing the total number of such cases to four since authorities enhanced exit screenings last Wednesday.
According to the Incheon Airport Police Division on Monday, two people, each in their 30s and 20s, were stopped at boarding gates in Terminal 1 on Saturday and are now under preliminary investigation.
Police said the two people were unable to clearly explain the purpose of their trips during random questioning. When taken to a police office for further inquiry, both declined to provide specific answers, reportedly stating only that they were “going to meet acquaintances.”
Authorities previously blocked two other men, one in his 30s and another in his 20s, from boarding flights on Wednesday and Thursday under similar circumstances, citing vague travel plans or concerns about possible criminal involvement.
“All four cases are currently under internal investigation to determine whether there is any criminal suspicion,” a police official said.
