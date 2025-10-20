One killed in 5-vehicle crash in Ansan
Published: 20 Oct. 2025, 16:21
One person was killed in a five-vehicle collision Monday afternoon on the Pyeongtaek-Siheung Expressway in Danwon District, Ansan, Gyeonggi.
The accident occurred around 12:20 p.m. near the Namansan Interchange on the Siheung-bound side of the expressway, according to police.
The crash involved five vehicles: a passenger car, a 3.3-ton truck, two 25-ton trucks and a trailer.
Police said the pileup began when a 25-ton truck rear-ended a Hyundai Mighty cargo truck and a tanker truck in sequence. A trailer and a passenger car were subsequently caught in the crash.
The 25-ton truck driver was found unresponsive at the scene and later pronounced dead at a hospital. Two other drivers — of the car and one of the trucks — sustained minor injuries and were also taken to a hospital.
As of 3 p.m., tow operations were still underway and traffic remained backed up in the area. The expressway operator advised drivers to take a detour via the Yeongdong Expressway.
Police and fire authorities plan to investigate the exact cause of the accident once the scene is cleared.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
