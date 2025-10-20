 Police seek arrest warrant for man linked to Cambodia scams
Police seek arrest warrant for man linked to Cambodia scams

Published: 20 Oct. 2025, 09:41
Korean nationals who had been detained by Cambodian police are repatriated and arrive at the Incheon International Airport on Oct. 18. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Police on Sunday filed for an arrest warrant for a man who had been detained in Cambodia over alleged online scams after his recent repatriation from the Southeast Asian country.
 
The man, who is under investigation by the Seoul Seodaemun Police Precinct, has been accused of providing his bank account and mobile phone to a scam group in Cambodia.
 

He is among 64 Koreans who returned home Saturday aboard a chartered flight after their detention in Cambodia over alleged involvement in scam operations. They had all been placed under police custody when they boarded the plane.
 
The National Police Agency said in a press notice it would decide whether to seek warrants for their arrest before their detention period expires early Monday morning.
 
Meanwhile, a group of Korean officials will take part in an autopsy of a Korean student, who was reportedly tortured to death by a criminal organization in Cambodia, in Phnom Penh on Monday.
 
The student was found dead on Aug. 8 near Bokor Mountain in Kampot Province, where employment scams and detentions targeting Koreans and foreigners have happened, triggering public outrage in Korea.

