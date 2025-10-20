 Police seek arrest warrants for 59 scam suspects brought from Cambodia
Police seek arrest warrants for 59 scam suspects brought from Cambodia

Published: 20 Oct. 2025, 12:30
Korean nationals alleged to have been involved in online scams and detained by Cambodian police arrive at Incheon International Airport on Oct. 18. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Korean nationals alleged to have been involved in online scams and detained by Cambodian police arrive at Incheon International Airport on Oct. 18. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

 
Police said Monday they have sought arrest warrants for 59 suspects repatriated from Cambodia over their alleged involvement in various online scams.
 
Sixty-four such suspects were flown home from Cambodia on Saturday.
 
Four have been released, while the prosecution has denied the police's request to seek an arrest warrant for the remaining one, the police said.
 

