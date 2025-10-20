 Restaurant customer allegedly scammed and threatened at Busan's Chinatown Festival
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Restaurant customer allegedly scammed and threatened at Busan's Chinatown Festival

Published: 20 Oct. 2025, 13:32
A dish of guobaorou, or Chinese-style sweet and sour pork, with 10 pieces is sold for 22,000 won at a festival in Busan. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

A dish of guobaorou, or Chinese-style sweet and sour pork, with 10 pieces is sold for 22,000 won at a festival in Busan. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
A customer who attended a festival in Busan said they were shocked to receive just 10 pieces of guobaorou — a Chinese-style sweet and sour pork dish — after paying 22,000 won ($15) and shared their experience online.
 
An online user posted on a community site on Sunday about an incident they said took place at the Chinatown Festival in Busan.
 

Related Article

 
The user visited the festival with their family and decided to eat at a Chinese restaurant run by members of the local Chinese community, according to the post. The user ordered the guobaorou, priced at 22,000 won, only to find that the dish contained just 10 pieces.
 
“That’s 2,200 won per piece,” the user wrote. “I was so dumbfounded that I asked the staff about it, and the owner — who was drunk — started swearing at me and asked why I was complaining.”
 
The user added that the owner attempted to physically assault them, and that their mother, who tried to intervene, was nearly pushed over in the process.
 
“I felt threatened during the meal and couldn’t even eat properly,” they said.
 
Eventually, the owner's son intervened and refunded the full cost of the meal. But according to the user, the owner continued to harass their table afterward.
 
“There’s been a lot of talk lately about people getting ripped off at so-called K-festivals,” the user wrote. “But it’s not just about feeling cheated. I was verbally abused and threatened, and it was a terrible experience.”
 
The post prompted divided reactions online. Some criticized the restaurant, saying the owner's behavior was unacceptable and should have been reported to the police. Others defended the pricing, saying guobaorou is typically served in smaller portions and that 22,000 won for 10 pieces was not necessarily unreasonable.
 
Guobaorou is a Chinese deep-fried dish similar to Korea’s tangsuyuk, featuring large, thinly sliced cuts of pork that are fried until crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Korea guobaorou festival Busan Chinatown

More in Social Affairs

3 Korean men sentenced to prison for romance scam ring in Cambodia

Restaurant customer allegedly scammed and threatened at Busan's Chinatown Festival

Overdue credit card loans reaches record high, nearing $1 billion

'All dictators fear being made fun of': Kim Jong-un impersonator uses satire to defend democracy

Police seek arrest warrants for 59 scam suspects brought from Cambodia

Related Stories

Anchovies for all

From fine dining to film, Festival Shiwol to electrify Busan with creativity and culture

Seoul to host international streaming festival to promote collaboration, investment

Busan's Festival Shiwol back and better than ever this September

K-pop meets AI as Busan Port Festival returns with concert and industry talks on May 30
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)