Statistics suggest 1,000 Koreans may be involved in Cambodian scams
Published: 20 Oct. 2025, 09:42
While the government estimates that around 1,000 Koreans are involved in scam-related criminal rings in Cambodia, new statistics suggest the actual number could be far higher.
Data obtained by Democratic Party lawmaker Park Chan-dae from the Ministry of Justice on Monday shows a sharp increase in the discrepancy between the number of Koreans who left for Cambodia and those who returned. That figure, which stood at just 113 people in 2021, ballooned to 3,209 in 2022, 2,662 in 2023, and 3,248 in 2024. As of August 2025, another 864 Koreans who traveled to Cambodia had yet to return.
The number of Korean nationals traveling to Cambodia has also surged over the years — from 5,476 in 2021 to 35,606 in 2022, 84,378 in 2023, and 100,820 in 2024. This year, between January and August, 67,609 people departed for Cambodia, while 66,745 returned.
Figures compiled by the Cambodian immigration authorities show even larger numbers. According to their data, 6,074 Koreans entered the country in 2021, compared to 64,040 in 2022, 170,171 in 2023, 192,305 in 2024, and 106,686 between January and July this year — almost double the numbers reported by Korean authorities in some years.
Officials believe that some Koreans may be entering Cambodia through neighboring countries such as Thailand and Vietnam, and not returning via direct routes. Those familiar with the local situation suggest that many more Koreans than the 1,000 estimated by the government are working in scam operations, either in large compounds known as “wenchi” or in smaller offices across the country.
Amid rising reports of Koreans being confined, kidnapped or assaulted, there are growing calls to get a clearer picture of how many nationals are involved in these criminal operations to facilitate effective rescues.
“If local testimonies are accurate, there may be many more victims who have yet to come to light,” Park said. “The government must conduct a full cross-check of individual immigration records against consular and police data to reassess those who have not returned.”
He also pledged to push forward a proposed revision to the Consular Assistance of Protecting Overseas Korean Nationals that he submitted on Sept. 30. “Similar incidents are happening in multiple countries, not just Cambodia,” he said. “We will work to respond preemptively and ensure appropriate personnel and budgets are allocated.”
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
