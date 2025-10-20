Tattooing legal for nonmedical professionals, but safety concerns about ink remain
Published: 20 Oct. 2025, 11:37
Korea recently legalized tattoos by nondoctors, but consumer safety still remains a large issue as the distribution and storage of tattoo ink remain off official radars.
Safety oversight is crucial for tattoo ink because it is inserted directly into the skin, which can potentially cause serious side effects such as mercury poisoning or other serious diseases.
Only 11 companies — nine manufacturers and two importers — had registered their business with the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety as of June, when such registration became mandatory, according to minor liberal Rebuilding Korea Party Rep. Kim Sun-min, a member of the National Assembly’s Health and Welfare Committee, on Monday.
This figure represents just 10 percent of the 105 manufacturers and importers previously registered with the Ministry of Environment.
A field inspection conducted by the Food and Drug Safety Ministry in late September found that 18 of 23 unregistered businesses could not be inspected at all because they had either shut down or moved. The remaining five businesses were merely informed about registration requirements.
One ink importer that was selling products on e-commerce platforms such as Coupang reportedly told authorities it had no intention of registering in the future.
Tattoo ink imports fell sharply this year, with only 42 import declarations filed — just 2 percent of the 2,074 cases recorded in 2022. Among those, only one batch underwent sterile and detailed inspection, which authorities estimate should occur at least 1,000 times annually. The other 41 batches were allowed into the country under the condition that quality tests would be conducted by the importer within six months.
“We’re struggling at the most basic step of identifying industry players,” Kim said. “With two years left before the law is fully implemented, we must urgently consolidate oversight authority and investigate unregistered companies to ensure there are no gaps in safety management.”
Kim also pointed to a Food and Drug Safety Ministry report that found faulty tattoo inks can cause serious side effects including flat warts, granulomas, uveitis, mercury poisoning and anaphylaxis.
“Because tattoo inks are inserted directly into the skin, their quality is just as important as the needles used,” she said.
Tattoo inks are currently classified as sanitary items — a category that includes disposable products like toothpicks, wooden chopsticks and dental floss. The Ministry of Health and Welfare is considering reclassifying the inks as medical devices due to the invasive nature of tattoo needles.
