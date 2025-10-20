Badminton star An Se-young avenges last year's Denmark Open loss with victory
Published: 20 Oct. 2025, 12:48
Badminton star An Se-young beat Wang Zhiyi of China 2-0 in the women's singles final at the Denmark Open on Sunday, winning the title for the first time and becoming the first Korean to do so in 38 years.
An won the first two games 21-5 and 24-22 in Odense, Denmark, becoming the first Korean player to claim the Denmark Open title after Lee Young-suk in 1987.
Sunday's final was a rematch between world No. 1 An and No. 2 Wang, who competed in last year's Denmark Open final, which ended with Wang taking the title. But this time, An got her revenge with a dominant performance.
With the win, the Korean powerhouse continues to solidify her position at the top of women’s badminton.
She has already won eight titles on the international stage this year, having clinched victory at the Malaysia Open, the India Open, the Orléans Masters, the All England Open, the Indonesia Open, the Japan Open, the China Masters and the Denmark Open.
The 23-year-old has also won every possible title, with a gold medal at the 2023 World Championships, a gold at the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023 and another gold at the Paris Olympics last year.
