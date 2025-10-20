 Hwang Sun-woo sets new Asian record in 200-meter freestyle at national competition
Published: 20 Oct. 2025, 21:03
Hwang Sun-woo celebrates his record-breaking performance in the men's 200-meter freestyle final at the National Sports Festival at Sajik Indoor Swimming Pool at Busan Sports Complex in the southeastern city of Busan on Oct. 20, 2025. [YONHAP]

Swimmer Hwang Sun-woo set a new Asian record in the men's 200-meter freestyle at a national competition.
 
Hwang clocked in 1:43:92 for the gold at the National Sports Festival at Sajik Indoor Swimming Pool at Busan Sports Complex in the southeastern city of Busan on Monday, renewing his previous personal best and the Korean national record of 1:44.40 set in 2023.
 

He also beat the Asian record of 1:44.39, set by Chinese Olympic medalist Sun Yang.
 
Lee Ho-joon finished second in 1:47.72.
 
It is Hwang's fourth consecutive 200-meter freestyle title at the National Sports Festival.
 
Hwang is one of the most coveted swimmers in Korea, winning multiple medals at the world championships. He finished first in the 200m freestyle at the 2024 worlds.

