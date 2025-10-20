 Louvre to remain closed Monday after shocking jewel heist
Published: 20 Oct. 2025, 18:07
Police officers stand near the pyramid of the Louvre museum after reports of a robbery, in Paris, France, on Oct. 19. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

France's most visited museum, the Louvre, will remain closed on Monday, a spokesperson said, after a spectacular jewel heist on Sunday shocked the country.
 
The museum's website had previously said that the museum would open late Monday morning and that several rooms would remain closed.
 

