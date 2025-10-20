Louvre to remain closed Monday after shocking jewel heist
Published: 20 Oct. 2025, 18:07
France's most visited museum, the Louvre, will remain closed on Monday, a spokesperson said, after a spectacular jewel heist on Sunday shocked the country.
The museum's website had previously said that the museum would open late Monday morning and that several rooms would remain closed.
Reuters
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
