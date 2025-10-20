Young Koreans knowingly join scams in Cambodia despite risks and legal consequences
Published: 20 Oct. 2025, 07:00
“Three years ago, many young Koreans were tricked into coming here. But now, they come knowing it’s a crime — because they think it pays.”
That’s according to Jeon Dae-sik, vice president of the Asian Federation of Korean Business in Cambodia, who has been running a logistics business in the country for 16 years. Until May, Jeon also served as vice president of the Korean Association in Cambodia, during which he spent about three years helping operate an informal Korean rescue team. Comprising around 20 Korean residents, the team has rescued more than 800 Koreans from criminal compounds in the country — more than half of them just this year, Jeon said.
But as cries for help increase, the number of so-called “genuine victims” appears to be declining. More and more Koreans are entering Cambodia with full knowledge that they are joining operations involving voice phishing and romance scams.
“We’re seeing people we rescued come back again,” Jeon said. “When we ask why, they say it was good money.” Even without being lured by promises of absurdly high salaries, some still cross over, believing that working in these scams can earn them more than 3 million won ($2,100) per month.
Some now refuse to return to Korea after being rescued, fearing the legal consequences that await them. “We sent a taxi to pick up one guy, and when we explained how to get home, he told us to wait a little longer,” Jeon said. “He knew he might get arrested in Korea.” That man later returned and was sentenced to three years in prison for knowingly recruiting two others into the scheme.
Others decline rescue from the start. One Korean resident, who identified himself as Park, said, “Some young people who’ve settled here refuse to return even when their parents plead with them to come home.” Another resident, surnamed Jeong, who has helped rescue about 20 Koreans, said, “Criminal syndicates don’t always hold people by force. In fact, they pay ‘recruitment fees’ for bringing in people. If the suspects who were just repatriated aren’t detained, I bet they’ll be back at Phnom Penh airport the very next day.”
Contrary to popular belief, some people are reportedly allowed to move freely within these criminal compounds, referred to as wenchi, under certain conditions. In fact, rumors that some manage to make a high income without being locked up or assaulted are driving more young Koreans to book tickets to Cambodia. One casino employee told the JoongAng Ilbo, “As long as you perform well, you can move about freely — even Koreans. You can make tens of millions of won a week. Once someone starts making that kind of money, it’s hard to go back to normal life in Korea.”
Despite knowing some of the requests for help come from those complicit in crimes, the rescue team has to respond. “It’s hard to distinguish between real victims and participants,” Jeon said, “and we don’t have any legal authority, so our volunteer efforts come with real risks.” Rescue operations often begin when a victim regains access to a phone and contacts the Korean Association. “If someone sends a message saying they’ll be out briefly during a meal break, we tell them, ‘Drop everything and come out — we’re waiting outside,’” Jeon explained. The rescue targets may be held in hotels or scam compounds.
However, the problems don’t end after a rescue. Many are unable to recover their passports, money or belongings. Jeon said, “Return costs must be paid by the individual. Many get help from family members in Korea who wire them money.” If the person is suspected of involvement or cannot pay, the Korean Association sometimes steps in. “Some promise to repay us once they’re back in Korea, but they don’t always follow through,” Jeon said. So far, the association has spent about 400 million won on repatriation costs.
Jeon added that rescue requests are still coming from people believed to be detained inside Cambodian scam networks. “I don’t think there’s organ trafficking like in the movies, but there is human trading,” he said. For example, a group based in Sihanoukville might sell off a Korean national who’s underperforming to another syndicate near the Vietnam or Thailand border. “It’s becoming harder for our team to operate, especially now that Cambodian police are also involved,” he said, emphasizing the urgent need for a Korean police liaison office.
Instead of setting up a Korean Desk, the Korean government has agreed with Cambodia to launch a joint task force (TF) to respond to the issue. Second Vice Foreign Minister Kim Jin-a said during a briefing at the Korean Embassy in Phnom Penh on Friday that the formal name and structure of the joint TF will be finalized later this week. The task force will facilitate criminal investigations, information sharing and early repatriation of those involved in crimes.
"It’s not that the Korean Desk was scrapped — the TF is essentially an expanded version of the same idea. There’s no need to be hung up on the name," said National Office of Investigation Commissioner Park Sung-ju.
