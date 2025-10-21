Celltrion report estimates record Q3 operating profit on high-margin drugs

Celltrion Inc., a major Korean biopharmaceutical company, on Tuesday estimated it has achieved a record operating profit in the third quarter on strong sales of high-margin drugs.In an earnings guidance, the company projected its operating profit during the July-September period to have reached 301 billion won ($211.9 million) on a consolidated basis, up 44.9 percent from a year earlier.Sales increased 16.3 percent to 1.02 trillion won. The data for net earnings was not available.The company will release its final earnings report later.The strong earnings were driven by stable sales of existing products and the expansion of new, high-margin products, such as Remsima SC.Sales of these new products jumped 51 percent on-year, with their combined share in total sales rising to 54 percent in the third quarter from 42 percent in the same period last year.Celltrion said it plans to sustain its earnings momentum by launching additional high-margin products, including Eydenzelt, in major global markets by the end of this year."We expect to see a stronger and more normalized cost structure and improved profitability going forward," a company official said.Yonhap